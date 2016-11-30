Edaran Modenas is Kymco distributor, launch latest scooters

EDARAN Modenas Sdn Bhd (Emos), the distributing arm of Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas) last week launched scooters Modenas “Karisma 125” and “Elegan 250” – both in their second generations; and the Taiwanese Kymco “DownTown 250i” (pix).

The triple launch also publicised Emos’ recent appointment as the new exclusive distributor of Taiwan’s Kwang Yang Motor Co Ltd’s (Kymco) motorcycles in Malaysia (branded also as “Kymco”).

Kymco is the number one motorcycle, scooter, e-bikes and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) brand in Taiwan, and the world’s fifth largest. Founded in 1964, its products are available in 100 countries now.

Emos has appointed 30 exclusive dealers throughout Malaysia, including in Sabah and Sarawak, to promote Kymco scooters; they are available only from those dealers. For a start, Emos is marketing two Kymco models – the DownTown 250i and “Exciting 400i” scooters locally.

The Karisma 125, Elegan 250 and DownTown 250i retail at RM4,980, RM12,830 and RM21,500, respectively (GST included). The Karisma 125 is powered by a 9.4hp, 125cc engine. It comes in Bright Red and Pearly White.

The larger Elegan 250 has a 22.1hp, liquid-cooled and fuel-injected 250cc engine. It comes in Matt Black and Matt White, and is equipped with front and rear disc brakes, among others. It is based on a previous-generation DownTown 250i. The Kymco is assembled in CKD form at Modenas’ plant in Gurun, Kedah.