Navara is busy bushwhacking now…

THE “Ultimate Pickup” Nissan Navara is currently competing in the Rainforest Challenge (RFC) 2016, on behalf of Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM), together with many other hotly-modified off-roaders from all over the world.

The event was flagged off at Dataran Merdeka on Nov 26, before starting off in Kuantan for the opening Prologue Special Stages the next day, which furthered into a nine-day hard-core adventure – The Twilight Zone (TZ). TZ was planned this year as the longest in history, at the north-western part of Pahang connecting to Cameron Highlands.

The event’s participants came from 30 countries. Among those, driving the Nissan Navara is Fabiana Martins and Julieth Zanelato, the first women team from Brazil.

ETCM is showcasing three Navaras geared with Ironman 4x4 accessories; one contesting in RFC 2016 and the other two as official support cars for overall RFC operational and transportation management. The three Navaras are kept standard as possible with only required equipment for contest such as front steel bull bars, electric winches, rear protection steel bars, spot lights, recovery kits, mud terrain tyres, Foam Cell Suspension system and snorkel.