'Zunar should draw Donald Duck, not insult leaders'

GEORGE TOWN: Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said cartoonist Zunar (pix) should draw "good" cartoons instead of insulting the country's leaders.

"He can draw McDonald or Donald Duck, anything, no one will care but don't insult people," he quipped, when asked to comment on the arrest of the political cartoonist last week.

Khalid said he disagreed that Zunar's drawings were only cartoons and said it was not Malaysian culture to draw people in that manner.

He said Zunar's drawings were insulting and seditious in nature, and inspired hatred towards the country's leaders.

"What if tomorrow someone draws such a cartoon of the Penang Chief Minister, would he like it if we the police just ignore it because it was only a cartoon?" he asked during a press conference at University Sains Malaysia earlier today.

Khalid said Zunar, whose real name is Zulkifli SM Anwarul Haque, would be allowed to hold an exhibition if he draws "good" cartoons instead.

He also said that police are investigating the group of people who disrupted Zunar's exhibition at Komtar last Friday.

Khalid said several of those involved in the ruckus have been summoned for questioning.

"When a report is lodged, a probe will be carried out by police, but the question that people like to ask is why we are taking action against him (Zunar)," he said.

The rowdy group who stormed Zunar's exhibition claimed his cartoons were insulting to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

They were led by Penang Umno Youth chief Rafizal Abdul Rahim and Gabungan Perwakilan Melayu Pulau Pinang chair Rizuad Mohd Azudin who subsequently lodged a police report against Zunar.