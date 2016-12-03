BN component parties must back BN candidates: Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Component parties must have the Barisan Nasional (BN) DNA to ensure their loyalty in supporting the coalition's candidates at the 14th General Election (GE14), said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

"Surely, what is important is for our component parties to call back the party DNA based on their respective party membership, they should not be having our party DNA but supporting the opposition candidates," he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is performing the duties of Umno Deputy President, said this during a media conference in conjunction with the 2016 Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) today which was also attended by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said Umno and every component party must redouble efforts in setting up strategies to prepare their respective machinery to face GE14.

"I have urged and raised the matter when launching the assemblies of the party wings recently. We want Umno and the components to work as hard as possible. Not work only for Umno or the areas contested but for all. I hope there will be a drastic change after this," he said.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the component parties had no choice to ensure the candidates picked won except by coordinating joint work activities to face the general election.

"We have done this from the past and there is no choice if we want to see BN candidates win in the GE.

"In my own area (Sembrong Parliamentary seat), MCA and MIC always cooperate and are united with Umno to continue finding a suitable approach and method to win the general election," he added. — Bernama