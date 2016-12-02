Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended higher today against the US dollar ahead of US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data due to be released later today, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4500/4550 against the US dollar from 4.4610/4660 on Thursday.

A dealer said the NFP data would provide further clue to the market's immediate direction as well as if US interest rate would be increased in December.

"The US dollar lost traction against most major currencies, as it retreated from its earlier gains prompted by the US presidential election," he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

The local note was lower against the British pound at 5.6057/6137 from Thursday's 5.5932/6017 but rose against the euro to 4.7375/7432 from 4.7420/7483 yesterday.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.1274/1327 from Thursday's 3.1209/1266 and depreciated versus the yen to 3.9128/9179 from 3.9080/9131, previously. — Bernama