Sabah deports 470 illegal immigrants to the Philippines

SANDAKAN: The National Security Council in Sabah continued with its deportation of illegal immigrants, sending back the latest batch of 470 Filipinos yesterday.

The 433 men, 32 women and five children, aged between one and 62, were deported from Sandakan port to Zamboanga in the Philippines, said Sabah NSC director Datuk Rodzi Md Saad in a statement today.

A total of 230 of them were from the Temporary Detention Centre in Kota Kinabalu and the remaining 240 from a similar centre in Sandakan, he said.

Rodzi said the Sabah NSC continued to deport illegal immigrants seriously in keeping with the earnestness of the government to resolve the illegal immigrant issue in Sabah.

He advised the public, especially employers, to notify the authorities on the presence of illegal immigrants and refrain from employing or sheltering them. — Bernama