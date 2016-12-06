Letters - Good for the child and parents

THE Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) welcomes the government’s effort to table the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) 2016 for its first reading in Parliament. If passed, the amendments in Suhakam’s view will establish coherent and consistent standards for reconciling the principle of the best interests of the child with the constitutional rights of parents in the exercise of their freedom of religion.

Suhakam welcomes that the proposed amendments shall be applied retrospectively and that both parties in a civil marriage shall give consent for their child to be converted to Islam. Suhakam supports the proposal that a child shall keep their religious affiliation, so that he or she can freely decide their faith, according to belief, when they attain the age of majority (18 years).

Considering that it is essential to promote understanding, tolerance and respect in matters relating to freedom of religion and belief, Suhakam hopes that the issue of unilateral conversion of children and the obstacles to the full enjoyment of the right to freedom of religion will be resolved by Parliament through the passing of these amendments.

Tan Sri Razali Ismail

Chairman

Suhakam