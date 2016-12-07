Honda BR-V now open for booking

HONDA’s seven-seater crossover, the BR-V, is now open for booking at all 88 Honda authorised dealers nationwide. The “Bold Runabout Vehicle”, specially developed for the Asean region, has the space of an MPV and styling of an SUV. Honda Malaysia believes that it will particularly appeal to families who desire “the ruggedness and functionality of a SUV but still require the space for a growing family”.

Powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC engine with an output of 118hp, the BR-V takes top position in its segment for engine power and (highest) ground clearance, at 201mm; and 223 litres of boot space with all the seats up (539 litres when third row seats are folded). Its trendy exterior is enhanced with daytime running lights and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It also comes equipped with practical features such as reverse camera and sensors. The second row seats adjusts with an easy One Touch Tilt & Tumble in a 60:40 configuration while the third row seats comes in a 50:50 split configuration and Full Tumble. Comforts of passengers are enhanced with leather seats and rear air-conditioning which are included in its features.

The BR-V is expected to be officially launched in Malaysia in the first quarter of next year. For more information, visit any of the 88 dealers nationwide or call the Honda Toll Free number at 1-800-88-2020.