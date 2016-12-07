Camry range gets new variants, updates

TWO new variants have been added on to the Toyota Camry range, which also includes upgrades for the existing variants. The new variants are the Camry 2.5 Hybrid Premium and Camry 2.0 GX which are positioned between the existing Camry 2.5 Hybrid Luxury and Camry 2.0 E. Their on-the-road prices in Peninsular Malaysia are RM152,900 and RM174,900 respectively (Peninsular Malaysia, with GST and insurance).

Safety is improved across the range with a number of features that were previously only offered with the top variant – Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRC) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), and there are now seven airbags installed (including a driver’s knee airbag) in the cabin. All variants also have an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) system which is connected to the hazard warning lights. The system activates when there is a sudden and hard braking which indicates an emergency action. Exclusive to the top variant (Camry 2.5 Hybrid Luxury) is a Blind Spot Monitor (BSM). Also exclusive is the Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) which can reduce the possibility of an accident when reversing out of a parking spot.

Inside the latest Camry range, there are also new or enhanced features for more convenience or comfort. The Camry 2.5 Hybrid Luxury now has a more premium audio system with 12 JBL GreenEdge speakers and 5.1 channel surround system. The Wireless Qi charger which was only available with the top variant is also available in the Camry 2.0G X. This convenient charger uses a pad located between the front seats. The upholstery for some variants has also been upgraded or changed to refresh the appearance and ambience of the cabin. While three variants have black interiors, the new 2.0G X has dark brown upholstery and Mughal Teak wood trim. The other variants have different wood trim patterns.

The two Hybrid variants come with a Driving Video Recorder (DVR) as standard. It is also available as an option for the 2.0G X and 2.0E.

On the exterior, the updated range does not have any major changes but the Hybrid variants are now fitted with a LED fog lamps as standard. The alloy rims remain the same as before with the 2.5 Hybrid Luxury. The 2.0G X has 17-inch rims while the 2.5 Hybrid Premium and 2.0E have 16-inch rims.

For further information, contact Toyota free phone line 1-800-8-TOYOTA (869682).