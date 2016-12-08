Inside Write - Now or never for Wenger in Europe

THE smile on that gargoyle of a face lasted only seconds, the twinkle in the eye even more fleeting: Arsene Wenger was not getting carried away. The Gunners had for once topped their group only to find their nemesis Bayern Munich would be lurking menacingly in the runners-up pot.

As chuckles broke out all over Europe, the threat of ambush intensified on Wednesday when a late goal from Dortmund's Marco Reus ensured that those other big beasts – European champions Real Madrid no less – would also be in the Gunners' neck of the draw.

But it isn't just opponents that are causing Wenger sleepless nights: it is an all-too-familiar enemy within – the prospect of desertion from his own ranks. Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are stalling on their contracts and the fear is they could beat a well-worn path to richer pastures.

Nope, the sky is rarely cloudless for Arsenal in Europe and even on a starry Alpine night of unexpected triumph, the outlook was shrouded with uncertainty.

The 4-1 dispatch of modest Basle was pleasing enough but the cock-up by mega-rich PSG at home to Ludogrets had not been in the budget. The Gunners had annihilated the Bulgarian minnows 6-0 at home and been mostly second best to the Parisians over two legs.

But any schadenfreude Wenger might have felt towards his "financially doped" compatriots was tempered by the prospect of Monsieur Sod having a hand in Monday's draw, not to mention his own financial limitations.

As it turns out, Arsenal would be favourites against any of the other four second-placed clubs they could meet. But with a 33% chance of facing either of the aforementioned giants, they will be holding their breath as usual.

All that said and done, Wenger will be trying to convince himself that there probably hasn't been a better time to play either the Bavarians or the Madrilenos.

Neither are anywhere near their best with Bayern not even on their customary perch atop the Bundesliga. Real are top in Spain but more because of Barcelona's lapses than their own brilliance.

Even Ronaldo is showing signs that he's entered the autumn of his career while Zinedine Zidane still does not have a clear way of playing. And in Munich the customary mutterings of dissatisfaction with the manager at anything less than perfection are already being heard.

Carlo Ancleotti is maybe too nice a guy for the Hollywood club where the former players need as much care and attention as those on the pitch. To allow upstarts like RB Leipzig to overtake them is seen as a cardinal sin by the old soaks. And the laid-back Italian is finding Pep Guardiola's manic intensity a hard act to follow.

With Arsenal looking more lethal up front and solid at the back, you feel they could give either of these glamour clubs a fright and having the second leg at home could prove decisive.

Whatever the draw brings, having survived November with hardly a wobble, you would think that Wenger would be able to enjoy his Christmas for once: if only!

A fortnight ago, Ozil was reported to be "close" to renewing his contract while Sanchez was also considering it, if a little further away.

But neither has yet signed and along comes news that Wenger most dreads – a mega offer from abroad that Arsenal will never be able to match.

All of a scarcely credible £400,000 (RM2.25 million) a week for Sanchez from China to which Wenger can only counter by saying: "Maybe I'm a bit naïve, but it's more about meeting the players' needs."

He urged the pair to look past money and think about a club's "values, ambition, and the way it respects the players." Oh, dear.

Naïve is the word and you'd expect more from a gnarled 67-year-old who has already seen a procession of players from Thierry Henry to Robin van Persie (including a job lot to Manchester City) not give a second thought to those values, ambition and respect.

Their departures were major reasons for Arsenal's title drought and if his current top two follow, the drought is not likely to be broken.

Such high-minded blather belongs to the Corinthian age and will not cut much ice with a South American street fighter from the wrong side of the tracks who's fought his way to where he is today. Or his agent.

Sanchez may not fancy China as, for all its wealth, it's still the back woods of football and he is a world-class superstar and should be performing on the finest stage.

It is worth noting that as of now he and Ozil are each earning less than half the £290,000 (RM1.63 million) that Paul Pogba is picking up for part-time work at United and although Arsenal have offered each of them £200,000 a week, it may not be enough.

Logic tells you that if the likes of Man City or PSG were to come in and split the difference, they'd do a deal but Pep Guardiola has fiercely denied the rumours of a reunion with the Chilean whom he brought to Barcelona.

But with that sort of cash being offered and Arsenal pushed to offer half of it, the best Wenger can hope for is to hang on to both until the end of the season. It could explain why there's a now or never feel to his prospects of winning the Champions League.