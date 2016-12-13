Inside Write - Foxes too sly for Pep’s fat cats

IT was a tale of two Cities alright. With apologies to Charles Dickens, the story of the weekend was the best of times for Leicester this season and the worst of times in Pep Guardiola's entire career.

Age of wisdom? Perhaps Claudio Ranieri had been right to field the reserves in Europe after all. Age of foolishness? Man City's defence. Epoch of belief? Leicester recaptured their mojo of last season. Epoch of incredulity? Man City's defence. You get the drift.

This was not in the script at all - not in any logical script anyway - but this is the Premier League.

Leicester's abject surrender to Porto in midweek marked a new low in their season and not only undid much of a favourable first impression they had made in the Champions League, the loss of confidence would tip them into the Premier League relegation zone.

At least that was the prevailing school of thought on a rainy Saturday night in the East Midlands. But we had reckoned without an even more shocking capitulation by Manchester City.

The game's biggest fat cats simply curled up with a 'come and get me' sign and the Foxes immediately had the scent in their nostrils.

For those who didn't catch this memorable encounter, forget the scoreline to which the visitors' two late goals added a veneer of apparent respectability. And forget the 78 per cent possession they claimed too – this was a thrashing by any standards.

Indeed, it was much more than that. Leicester were once again the team that won the title by 10 points, solid at the back, inventive in midfield and, most eye-catching of all, ruthless in attack.

The killer instinct, which had been lost like a remote control down the back of Jamie Vardy's sofa, had been found and the batteries still worked.

Sixteen games without a goal, now three in one is a frequency only certain bus companies can match but he showed, brilliantly and thrillingly, that he'd not mislaid the surgical touch.

He had begun to look more 'Fleetwood Town' with every barren game; now he was Fleetwood Mac.

Another flicking the rewind button was Riyad Mahrez whose first touch for Vardy's opener was, as they say in food reviews, to die for.

It suggested he'd rediscovered his magical Velcro boots not to mention his appetite. Of all Leicester's heroes, no one symbolises the fox more than the Algerian star – cunning, silent, slinky.

He had been asleep in his lair since May – but at the sight of City his predatory eyes lit up.

So what are we to make of all this? Far from being embroiled in an unseemly scrap for survival Leicester look as if they can end up comfortably mid-table after all while a favourable draw in the Champions League could see further progress in Europe.

What they have been guilty of is putting all their eggs in the Champions League basket and losing their hunger for domestic fare. Rewarded with bigger contracts and £105,000 BMWs apiece as the Thai owners sought to hold them together, the 19-man squad has gone a little soft.

Porto was a wake-up call and they have answered it in emphatic style.

This game should be seen in similar light by City but you can't be sure they'll react the same.

Every bit as alarming as their team's woeful apology for a defence was Pep's post-match response. "I'm not a coach for tackles? What's tackles?" he said when pressed about it.

You cannot be serious, Pep. This is the EPL where tackling comes a close second behind breathing.

Football is still, despite many measures that suggest otherwise, a contact sport. Here you don't have Messi, Iniesta and Xavi to play keep-ball as you did at Barcelona.

Or even the dominant Bayern, who were head and shoulders above everyone in the Bundesliga.

Both of your previous clubs, Pep, had most opponents beaten before they set foot on the field. City do not have that aura.

Nor do you have the players. Even the bigger names like Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were lost and forlorn figures at the King Power.

And come on admit it, you cocked up big time with Joe Hart. Claudio Bravo isn't fit to carry his anti-dandruff shampoo bottle let alone wear his gloves.

The entire back four need replacing and you have said yourself that your manic ministrations on the touchline may only confuse the players.

At Leicester, you looked like a tic-tac man on steroids and they looked like punters who'd put the mortgage on a faller at the first.

This is serious now, Pep. City fans, famous for their humour, can be unforgiving critics and they are starting to turn.

The Manchester Evening News marked three of your players with two out of ten, none more than four. They said the performance was worse than anything under Pellegrini.

It is still early doors so there's time to change. So bring Hart back and sign Virgil van Dyk and a couple of fullbacks.

Failing that stick the kids in. You've got to wake up and heed the warning signs as Leicester did.

We already know you're not a messiah and right now your "work in progress" is not looking much like divine intervention.