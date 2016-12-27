Sports Toto to hold 29th CNY Ang Pow Donation Campaign for needy senior citizens

<b>PETALING JAYA</b>: In celebrating the Year of the Rooster, Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Sports Toto) will hold its 29th annual Chinese New Year (CNY) Ang Pow Donation Campaign from Jan 19 to 23 2017, targeting to benefit more than 18,000 needy senior citizens nationwide.

The donation campaign, which is only open to senior citizens aged 60 years and above, will be launched at the Stadium Badminton Kuala Lumpur, located at Batu 3½, Jalan Cheras, Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, Jan 19.

Sports Toto's Communications Manager, Giam Say Khoon, said this is their biggest corporate social responsibility (CSR) project of the year and one that gives back to the society.

All qualified senior citizens are advised to come before 9am and bring along their identity card for verification purpose.

The company wishes to inform that the donation is on a first come, first served basis and no representative is allowed to collect the ang pow and hamper on behalf of any senior citizen.

The distribution of the items on the launching day (Jan 19 2017) will start from 9am to 10am.

Qualified senior citizens at other locations will be required to register on an earlier date before the distribution day.

Please visit the nearest Sports Toto outlet for registration details. One may also go to the website www.sportstoto.com.my or contact Sports Toto's customer careline at 03-21489779 for more information about the campaign.

<i>theSun</i> readers can also get the list of distribution centres nationwide by going to www.thesundaily.com.

Since the inception of the campaign in 1989, Sports Toto has given out over RM18 million worth of ang pows and hampers to more than 337,000 senior citizens in the country.