Police: Gang 36 members nabbed in Klang Valley dragnet

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are confident that they have solved a slew of high profile murder cases from three years ago after they apprehended 34 members of the infamous Gang 36 in and around the Klang Valley. The gang members were rounded up in an operation over the past few days.

Among the high profile cases attributed to the group were the alleged murders not only Satu Hati group leader, Surya, in Jinjang last year but his right hand man as well.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar revealed via twitter that along with the arrests, police also retrieved six pistols, one rifle, bullets as well as ten kilograms of syabu and heroin.

"At this stage the weapons confiscated are believed to be linked to the murder of Customs Deputy Director-General Datuk Shaharuddin Ibrahim in 2013," he told theSun.

He also revealed that police are still on the hunt for more individuals in connection with the gang and the murders.