Column - Lost in translation

STATE and federal governments have been receiving brickbats for various reasons. Putrajaya was knocked for the rise in petrol prices by 20 sen a litre; Penang, over its transport master plan; and Selangor, for its total ban on plastic bags.

There is no denying that all these are for the greater good of Malaysians. Higher petrol prices drive people towards public transport and the need for better networks to reduce the burden.

Plus, it is a bit hard to empathise with someone driving an Audi complaining about petrol subsidies, especially since the carmaker has an energy efficient version of the same model.

While the Klang Valley is being developed and becoming better connected, you cannot fairly say the same nationwide.

Thus, the multi-billion investment into MRT, LRT and even BRT (hopefully) will all benefit the targeted 10 million residents in the Klang Valley, while the 20 million elsewhere are left with little or no option.

That needs to change, of course. And by the looks of it, Penang is trying hard to do so.

But at the same time, good initiatives such as Selangor's total plastic bag ban have received undue attention.

While I can understand a consumer in a rural area of Selangor having problem paying 20 sen for a plastic bag, I cannot fathom how someone who can afford a RM10 blue plastic bag at Ikea grumble about a 20 sen bag.

The 20 sen you pay for a bag is not for convenience. It is for forgetfulness and laziness. Perhaps going so far as to say that it is part and parcel of our "tak apa" culture.

But this is where Penang and Selangor are facing a lost in translation situation. For Penang, it is a case of slow progress and high cost. For Selangor, there isn't exactly a measure of just how much we are saving the environment by opting for no plastic bags.

Both are long-term projects which can only be gauged effectively over a long time. Then again, in the age of social media, even not answering a WhatsApp message within five minutes can be someone's cause of anxiety.

These three examples are minor, of course, compared to two large projects – the Government Transformation Plan and the Economic Transformation Plan.

These reports were launched in April 2016 and detail how Malaysia was meeting its targets. You can find a 292-page PDF file online listing minister after minister pointing out how everything is working fine and there is no reason for concern.

That is, until you reach page 270. From that page the actual measures of what is in the government and economic transformation programme, from renewable energy to planting seaweed in Sabah, or even the production figures of Pensonic.

Whatever is listed in the bullet points is scored with traffic light colours, and is perhaps lost in translation when it comes to people's worldview.

Or better yet, not exactly what the people thought they were to begin with.

In some other cases, the points raise some serious questions.

For example, we apparently have some 332.76 MW of energy generated from renewable sources.

Considering Tenaga Nasional Berhad's annual report for 2015 saying it collected RM43.5 billion, and our renewable energy contribution is 1.6%, did the renewable energy plan get RM696 million in 2015?

If so, where did the money go and who is keeping track? Seems a hefty amount of money for so little energy.

And then there will always be a snicker after reading that we actually have a transformation plan target to score a mere 55 on the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index.

Guess what? We didn't achieve that either – we scored 50 in the 2015 report.

Though, with the auditor-general announcing some of the major issues such as government procurement with additional RM1,000 to RM2,000 for the same product with the same specifications, are we even sure it is at 50?

Are people to believe the government report or read between the lines when government servants state their findings during audits?

In this sense, the transformation plans are lost on Malaysians because the points are not realistic enough, not challenging enough, or the follow through checks make it questionable.

And really? We targeted a score of a mere 55 (and failed) on the Corruption Perception Index and are crowing that everything is awesome?

The writer is a public relations practitioner. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com