Column - Foxes flirt with disaster after triumph

LAST season Leicester were THE story, last season and any season. We'll never forget those odds of 5,000-1, Riyad Mahrez being Player of the Year, The Tinkerman being FIFA Coach of the Year and Jamie Vardy going from Fleetwood to Hollywood.

But what even the bookies hadn't bargained for was the Foxes being the story of this season as well.

A year ago, when their bandwagon was on its unstoppable roll to the Premier League title, there were those starry-eyed enough to suggest that these East Midland nobodies were surpassing a certain other bunch of East Midland nobodies who had also come from nowhere to claim the crown.

But now, as Leicester are perched a perilous point from the drop zone, comparison is being made not with Nottingham Forest in 1978 but Manchester City in 1938 – the only defending champions ever to have been relegated.

Such a sequel is one Hollywood might hesitate to script but what is shortening the odds is Leicester being unable to buy a goal, let alone a win, while other dead men are showing ominous signs of life.

Even Sunderland, who have seemed doomed since the start, have been buoyed by Jermain Defoe's goals and could be about to pull off their annual Houdini act.

Hull and Swansea are enjoying the new manager bounce under Marco Silva and Paul Clement respectively, and appear different teams to what they were a month ago.

Only Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough are finding points hard to come by – but not as hard as Leicester.

They have not won since New Year's Eve and have not scored in five games, the only club in all four divisions who haven't found the net in 2017. Claudio Ranieri has admitted his job could be on the line and, perhaps most worrying of all, are tales of mutiny among the erstwhile band of brothers.

The most impressive aspect to last season's triumph was Leicester's sheer indefatigability, especially the way they withstood the pressure of being unexpected leaders while widely predicted to choke. But they stormed to the title, held together, they said, by the common bond of having had to do it the hard way all their careers.

But if success did not come on a silver platter, failure may have come through flying a little too close to the sun. Or, more precisely, from the blue, gull-winged BMWs costing £105,000 apiece that the Thai owners gave to each of the 19-man squad. Their generosity, if not the cars, may have backfired.

As Roy Keane pointed out after their 5-0 Champions League humiliation by Porto: "Over the last few months, we see a few of their players getting rewarded with new contracts. The financial rewards are fantastic, but it can destroy a club. Too much money too soon and the players take their eyes off the ball and they are in big trouble."

Desperate to keep the squad together, the owners were in a difficult position. But hindsight tells us that their largess may have inadvertently contributed to its demise.

They also spent heavily on new players who have not fitted in. But above all else, with this globally acclaimed success, was the sense that it was a one-off that could never again be approached, let alone repeated.

And this is where the comparison with Forest diverges. There was no Icarus effect for Brian Clough's men who basked in the sun's glow and soared to even greater heights: these nowhere men became somebodies – kings of Europe two years in

a row.

If those local bragging rights are no longer in dispute, it is still sad to see it all fall apart for Leicester. They were a seriously good team and you don't win the title by 10 points through a fluke. But now those gull-wings have well and truly melted.

Leonardo Ulloa threatened never to play again while Mahrez simply can't be ar*ed. Vardy hardly plays and, when he does, hardly touches the ball. The Hollywood man looks more accustomed to carrying a hod than a Golden Globe.

But blame should not be heaped solely on their biggest names. The two hulks at the back, Wes Morgan and Robert Huth, both heroes last season, have had their lack of pace exposed. Indeed, it was a surprise that Ranieri's summer reinforcements did not include a younger, more mobile centre-back.

Leicester did well to avert a mass exodus in that transfer window, but they did lose more than they thought when N'Golo Kante left for Chelsea. "He's playing like two men," is an oft-used eulogy of his Trojan work for the Londoners, but looking at the Foxes this season, you'd say it's more like three men that they are missing.

Kante has made more tackles in less than two seasons than any other player has made in three! But even that is not the complete story. Now without his constant harrying, opponents have time to exploit those statuesque defenders while Danny Drinkwater no longer has the luxury of being able to make those probing passes that a hungry Vardy would gleefully convert.

Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester United saw them sink to a new low of 16th and was in stark and troubling contrast to United's previous two visits to the King Power stadium. Two seasons ago, Leicester thrashed Louis van Gaal's side 5-3 and last season was the occasion of Vardy's record-breaking 11th goal in consecutive games.

On paper, Leicester are essentially the same side but in their minds they have somehow reverted to being the one that spent half the season before at the foot of the table. Perhaps it will remind them of how they came together to pull off an unlikely escape.

And it's not just the league. This week they have an FA Cup replay with another local rival in Derby County, fellow strugglers Swansea at the weekend and soon after that Sevilla in the Champions League.

If they don't rally round, the entire Leicester story will be rewritten to include disaster as well as triumph. And as Kipling suggested, historians will treat those two imposters just the same.