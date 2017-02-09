Column - Not just women's work

I HAVE come to realise that being a homemaker is a legitimate job. A mother is akin to an employee who works round the clock to make breakfast, do laundry, tidy up the house, cook lunch, tidy up the house round two, prepare dinner. And the cycle repeats itself when dawn breaks the next day. The list of chores is by no means exhaustive but that is what a homemaker does in a day.

But in today's economic weather where the sun is rather shy to shine, a homemaker does a second job, if we are to agree that being a homemaker is a job. As if tending to the house is an easy, breezy task, a homemaker now has to work to earn money. Having to do two jobs, every woman wishes that being a homemaker is not a woman-exclusive work.

Even at this age where both husband and wife have to work for the little comforts in life, the patriarchal culture – at least within the household – persists. It is an anomaly in some households to see husbands carrying out the "mother's duties". Such awkwardness to have husbands tending to the house is actually rooted in a culture that spells out the duties that a wife is expected to do such as cleaning the house and cooking for the family. In time, women are made to believe that homemaking is a job that is exclusively theirs, not shared by their husbands.

There is a problem in believing that doing household chores is a work of both husband and wife. And there is a fundamental difference between a maid and a housewife, or a househusband. Because of the difference – one being a homemaker is unpaid for – the work of managing the house must not be left to solely the housewife or househusband.

Noticeably, I used "househusband" much later in this piece to highlight how homemaking is mostly done by women. I take note of the issue that women managing household chores is not entirely because men do not want to take up the job but rather men are rarely taught to do so as culture disseminates the belief that women are "the angel in the house". Angel, being infallible, is imbued with positive and demure qualities though it carries an exploitative meaning. It connotes that women are subservient to men and that includes women being culturally imposed to single-handedly manage household chores. This issue might seem petty, but it speaks volumes about the unequal treatment given to women.

The implication of having men to also do house chores is indeed huge. It will relieve a homemaker who already has a lot on her plate. After all, doing house chores is a benevolent act to be practiced by both genders.

Truthfully, I believe that women do not wish to be paid for doing the chores; what they seek is cooperation because marriage is not supposed to be a form of servitude.

Thus to scrape off the mentality that homemaking is only women's business, the process of cultivating the attitude of being responsible for managing house chores must start early. Since young, boys and girls should be taught to do house chores so that they know the action is not designed for any one gender. Doing house chores will naturally come out as a habit as they learn that doing so is actually a personal responsibility.

