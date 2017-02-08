Letters - Punishment should fit the crime

RECENT sentences meted out by our courts are inconsistent. How do you explain the case of a headmaster – a first-time offender – sentenced to eight months jail for accepting a RM4,400 bribe compared with an ex-Naval officer being jailed for only nine months and fined RM20,000 for taking a bribe of RM420,852. This latter sum is 95 times more than the RM4,400 bribe taken by the headmaster.

Is there a travesty of justice as the sentence meted out to the naval officer seems too light in terms of the jail sentence?

After paying the fine of RM20,000, the naval officer "benefited" by a net gain of RM400,852 from his wrongdoing. Would this not give the public the impression that crime indeed pays?

In another case, a former Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) officer was sentenced to seven months' jail and fined RM40,000 by the Sessions Court after he changed his plea to four counts of bribery involving over RM100,000 in the procurement of naval equipment.

What is puzzling is that although the RM100,000 bribe was only a quarter of the RM420,852 bribe yet the RMN officer had to pay double the fine of RM40,000. So his net "gain" was only RM60,000.

I'm not sure what message the courts are trying to convey with such inconsistent sentencing.

Are there no standard operating procedures or guidelines that judges must adhere to? Hopefully the Attorney General's office will look into this matter seriously.

All the public wants is a sentence befitting the crime as well as a punishment that serves as a strong deterrent to would-be wrongdoers.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur