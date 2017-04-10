Peugeot Micro e-Kick receives Red Dot Product Design 2017 award

IT is the first award received by Peugeot and Micro* for its high-end electrically assisted scooter, launched at the same time as the new Peugeot 3008** SUV, which was recently elected car of the year 2017 at the Red Dot Design award.

(* Micro Mobility Systems Ltd, known as Micro, is a company in Switzerland dedicated to invent urban mobility solutions like the e-Kick and the Microlino, an electric car which was first presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016.)

Peugeot stated that the jury loved the “innovative design quality and the e-Kick's remarkable performance.”

The French carmaker and Micro created the e-Kick as a sustainable mobility solution for urban travel. Its user can ride the last few kilometres of their journey after parking their car. What's more, the e-Kick can be loaded in the boot of a car. Weighing only 8.5kg, the scooter reaches a maximum speed of 25km/h and has a battery life of 12 kilometres.

The ingenious "arm-handlebar" designed by Peugeot Design Lab enables "multimodal" travel, folding in a matter of seconds. The e-Kick can be used in three ways: Riding, transporting the scooter once folded, and taking the metro, bus or train with its compact design.

A premium electrically assisted scooter, the e-Kick came onto the market in November 2016 in Europe. It is available at some Micro outlets, some Peugeot outlets and in the Micro and Peugeot Lifestyle online shops.

The Red Dot Product Design award is an international prize awarded annually since 1955. Each year, 39 international experts – designers, architects and teachers – nominate the best achievements of the year.

** We were in Bologna last November for the Peugeot 3008 media drive and tested the e-Kick. It certainly lived up to expectations, adding very useful value to the crossover SUV, aside from being a lot of fun!