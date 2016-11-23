Students unleash their full potentials through the Rimbun Education Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Recognising the importance of education for national development, students from eight primary schools within Klang Valley were selected to undergo a special education programme to enhance their learning experience.

Rimbun Capital Sdn Bhd (Rimbun) managing principal Datuk Raveendra Kumar Nathan said that the objective for the programme entitled 'Rimbun Education Programme (REP) 2016' is to help the participating students enhance their proficiency in three subjects, mainly English, Mathematics and Bahasa Malaysia.

"The programme which runs for 20 weeks from the end of March until November, aims also to help students with character building and self-confidence.

"This year we have included the participation of four vernacular schools into the programme," Raveendra said during the closing ceremony of the programme today.

He added that REP 2016 focused on English and Mathematics for students from national and Tamil vernacular schools and Bahasa Malaysia and English for students in Chinese vernacular schools.

"REP 2016 classes were conducted on Saturdays from 9am until 12.30pm and each session was carried out for an hour and a half with a 30-minute interval between sessions.

"To ensure school teachers are not burdened with any after-school work, volunteers were recruited as teachers and teachers' assistants," he said.

He said students were put through a pre and post evaluation to assess the effectiveness of the program and the evaluation constitutes an oral and written assessment.

"To ensure the programme progresses smoothly and achieves its objective, Rimbun staff were stationed at each participating school during the session and are asked to prepare a report as an ongoing assessment for further improvements," he added.