Machete to the head, fingers chopped, tale of a Rohingya refugee

COX'S BAZAR: "A group of monks in my village had taken a machete to my head splitting it open. While blood was gushing from down they held me up and chopped off my fingers and left me there to die. All the while, the military stood by doing nothing."

This is just an example of the atrocities that have happened in the Rakhine state of Myanmar which has seen the native Rohingya persecuted, tortured and run out of their homes.

Mohamad Alimgir, 45, is one of the estimated one million refugees that have crossed the border from Myanmar to take refuge in Bangladesh's camps since August this year.

His fingers were not all Alimgir lost as the father of five tearfully told theSun that he also lost one of his children in the attacks.

He was overcome by emotion and could not elaborate further.

"They burned most of the homes in my village and to this day, I don't understand why. I lost family and friends because the military killed them," he said.

In their state of desperation and hopelessness, Alimgir had to leave his home and follow the throng of Rohingya who were crossing the border to south-eastern Bangladesh.

Carrying only essentials like clothes and a little food, Alimgir, his wife and five children had set out on a journey to freedom and a speck of hope in a hopeless circumstance.

The distance from Alimgir's village in Maungdaw, Myanmar to the refugee camp in Balukhali, Bangladesh, is a mere 44km.

However, the trek by foot took Alimgir and his family about a week to cross the border through jungle terrain and river crossing.

Unfortunately, Alimgir's story does not end there.

Like many of the refugees that have risked life and limb to come to Balukhali, Alimgir's future remains grim.

He says his family has no food and they have no idea when or where their next meal is coming from.

"We get food aid every 17 days from the various organisations here, but we only get rice and a little cooking oil and that is what we live on," he said.

The refugees in these camps are not allowed to work or even leave their camps which are heavily patrolled by the Bangladeshi military.

They are essentially left to their own devices and rely on the good graces of the many aid organisations that are there to give assistance.

When asked whether he will return home one day, he, unlike many of the refugees there, was realistic about the circumstances.

"I don't think I will ever get to return to my village, not until the violence stops," he said.

Although he is living on a proverbial hell on earth in the camp which is disease-ridden, lacks basic sanitation and clean water supply among others, he remains grateful that his family is safe and is happy simply because they get to be a family unit.

Alimgir, for all he has been through, remains strong-willed and explained that he has learnt how to live his daily life without fingers.

"I built my family's tent with my hands and had to get used to doing it without the use of my fingers," he said.

Unlike most, Alimgir could have chosen to be angry and bitter about the circumstances he's been dealt with, but during this interview, the 45-year-old father had a grateful disposition throughout and as he said in parting: "I thank God for my life, as I was close to losing it."