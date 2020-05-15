Bernama should adopt ‘3 I’ approach: Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) has been urged to adopt the 3 I – Intelligence, Interest/Interesting, Internationalising – approach to ensure the news agency’s future viability and competitiveness.

The call was made by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) during his maiden visit to the Bernama headquarters in Wisma Bernama, here today, after he was appointed to the post in March.

Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota MP, explained that the ‘Intelligence’ concept would mean that the management of Bernama to take one step further in improving the quality of news content in a scholarly way.

He said this would serve the knowledgeable people and to present the news in a better way so that it would not undermine people’s intelligence.

“Instead, it shows respect towards the wisdom of the people, audience and listeners,” he told reporters after the visit.

Earlier, Saifuddin was briefed by Bernama chairman Suhaimi Sulaiman and editor-in-chief Datuk Mokhtar Hussain.

As for the ‘Interest/Interesting’ aspect, he said, Bernama needed to diversify its news content to suit the needs of its clients and readers.

“Our clients have a wide range of interests and we should try to offer news that suit them. A good example is that Bernama Radio is now known as a business news station. It can be safely said that presently there is no such dedicated radio station.

“However, Bernama Radio fills that void by offering the services in Malay and the response has been very encouraging,” he said.

Saifuddin said he believed Bernama could become a leading international news agency such as Reuters by adopting the ‘Internationalising’ approach in managing its news coverage.

“I share my ideas as I want to see Bernama to advance further. Indeed, Bernama is already at the international level but perhaps we should see how Bernama’s role and position on the international news platform can be further enhanced,” he said.