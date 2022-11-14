11 Malaysian companies to participate in virtual export acceleration mission to China

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven Malaysian companies will participate in a virtual export acceleration mission (EAM) to China from Nov 16-17, 2022, organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) in collaboration with the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Kuskop) and SME Bank.

In a statement on Nov 14, Matrade said this is a continuation of their support for Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to enable them to recover post-Covid pandemic.

Chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said the strategic collaboration signifies the importance of synergy within the trade ecosystem in strengthening Malaysia’s trade competitiveness as recommended by the National Trade Blueprint (NTBp).

EAM is an alternative platform that can be used by Malaysian companies to penetrate the market, leveraging on the engagements of high-profile and quality market players that are looking for new business opportunities.

Matrade said it continues to establish and leverage strategic collaborations with various ministries, agencies, foreign embassies and trade industry associations in implementing export-related programmes to create more opportunities for the business communities.

“This is Matrade’s fourth initiative in 2022 through the strategic collaboration with Kuskop and SME Bank to assist Malaysian SMEs in export activities and venturing into new target markets, making China as one of the export choice destinations,” the agency said.

As one of the Malaysia’s major export destinations, China offers significant opportunities for business in a wide range of industries.

Malaysia’s trade with China rose by 18.5% to RM360.56 billion in the January-September 2022 period compared to the first nine months of last year.

Exports jumped by 13.4% to RM155.45 billion on account of higher exports of electrical and electronic products, liquefied natural gas as well as metalliferous ores and metal scrap. Imports from China increased by 22.7% to RM205.11 billion.

Matrade said its headquarters will work with its office in Beijing to organise business matching sessions through a virtual platform between Malaysian exporters and potential buyers in exploring more trade opportunities with China. - Bernama