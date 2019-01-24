2 days to 1 week for ABDC to process incentive applications

KUALA LUMPUR: The Automotive Business Development Committee (ABDC) will take about two days to process and make recommendations to the Finance Ministry the incentive applications by carmakers under the Industrial Linkage Programme, and about a week for customised incentives, said Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming (pix).

This is subject to complete information being submitted and satisfactory evaluation.

“The present process flow and client charter of ABDC will be strengthened and shared with the industry to ensure timeliness and transparency of the process in evaluating incentives application,“ Ong said at a media conference this morning.

The International Trade and Industry Ministry and the Malaysian Automotive Association have agreed that the cost benefit analysis for energy-efficient vehicle customised incentives applications will be reviewed to ensure fair and equitable evaluation process.

ABDC meetings will be held twice a month and dates of the meetings will be circulated to the industry to reduce turnaround time of applications processing.

ABDC will also continue the practice of inviting OEMs to the ABDC meetings to seek further clarifications if needed.