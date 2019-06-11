3 out of 8 allegations on Xin Hwa have basis

PETALING JAYA: The independent review on Xin Hwa Holdings Bhd has found that out of the eight allegations pertaining to irregularities on some transactions and payments with several companies, three allegations had some basis or substantiated.

The first allegation is the dividend payment of a subsidiary of Xin Hwa to a third party instead of the registered shareholder, but the arrangement was meant to settle a personal debt and with instruction from the registered shareholder.

The second allegation is the subsidiary’s company funds had been used to pay personal expenses of the executive directors. These payments were partially made out of directors’ fees and the remaining payments were recognised as debts owed by the directors to the company which have since been repaid.

The third allegation is payments made on behalf of a substantial shareholder. However, the amount paid had since been fully repaid by the substantial shareholder.

KPMG Management & Risk Consulting Sdn Bhd, which conducted the review, also noted that there were provisions of financial assistance by a subsidiary of Xin Hwa to several companies in the form of interest-free advances and payments mainly relate to those companies’ operating expenses. Some of these advances and payments had since been repaid.

KPMG added that the revision of the executive directors’ remuneration was not tabled to the Remuneration Committee (RC) and the board as required under the company’s directors’ remuneration policy and procedure.