PETALING JAYA: Convenience store chain operator 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd has appointed Tsai Tzung-Han (pix) as a non-independent and non-executive director, effective Jan 16, 2019.

Tsai, 42, is currently the vice chairman of Cathay United Bank, a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings which is listed in Taiwan.

He also serves as a director on the board of Cathay Life Insurance, the largest life insurer in Taiwan and also a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings.

Tsai had previously served in various capacities at Cathay Life Insurance, including senior vice president in charge of alternative investments and executive vice president in charge of real estate acquisitions and development, human resources and strategic planning.

He also ran the strategic planning department for Cathay Financial Holdings from 2010 until 2016 and oversaw the strategic investments into Bank Mayapada in Indonesia, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation in Philippines and Conning Asset Management in the US.

He joined Cathay United Bank in 2015 and served as the head of strategic planning until he became the vice chairman in 2016, where he continues to oversee the strategic planning, wealth management, digital banking, data analytics and overseas banking departments.

Prior to returning to Taiwan, Tsai worked briefly in private equity at Goldman Sachs in New York and in venture capital at Pacific Venture Partners in San Francisco.

From 2001 until 2003, he was a practicing attorney in the real estate department at Hale and Dorr LLP, currently known as Wilmer Hale, in Boston. Tsai has over 10 years’ experience in investment and business development in finance industry.