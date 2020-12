PETALING JAYA: 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd has announced that its adviser Colin George Harvey passed away on Saturday, due to complications from a recent illness.

In a statement, 7-Eleven chairman Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Embong said the group was “greatly saddened” by Harvey’s passing.

“On behalf of our board of directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Colin’s family. We mourn his loss and he has our deepest gratitude for his dedication and contribution to the group over the years.”

Harvey was 7-Eleven CEO from July 2018 until November 2020 prior to his current designation as the adviser to the group whereby he was jointly succeeded by Wong Wai Keong and Tan U-Ming.