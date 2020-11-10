7-Eleven Malaysia and Qinetics Solutions file suit against Dego Malaysia and its founder

PETALING JAYA: 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Sdn Bhd and Qinetics Solutions Sdn Bhd have collectively filed a writ of summons and statement of claim against Nabil Feisal Bamadhaj and Dego Malaysia Sdn Bhd for respective claims arising from a subscription agreement (SA) dated Dec 27, 2019 made between 7-Eleven, Nabil and Dego and a share sale agreement dated Sept 11, 2019 made between Qinetics and Nabil, who is the founder of Dego.

Dego Malaysia was formerly known as Myinteractivelab Sdn Bhd.

In a Bursa filing, 7-Eleven said the suit arises from its claim for recession of the SA for various misrepresentations made by Nabil and Dego to induce 7-Eleven to invest in Dego.

“7-Eleven is claiming in the suit for, amongst others, the following: a declaration that 7-Eleven has validly rescinded the SA; alternatively, rescission of the SA; repayment of the sum of RM7.51 million. Alternatively, damages for fraudulent misrepresentation and/or innocent misrepresentation and/or negligent misrepresentation; costs; interest; and any such further relief that the honourable Court deems fit to grant.”

It added that the financial impact cannot be estimated, as the outcome of this litigation is not known yet.

To recap, in December last year 7-Eleven said it was acquiring a 46.45% stake in e-hailing motorcycle taxi services operator Myinteractivelab Sdn Bhd (MSB) for RM7.51 million.

MSB is in the provision of delivery services, web development, design and consultation services. It is also the operator, registered and beneficial owner of three mobile applications named Dego App, Dego Partners and Dego Orders.

The e-hailing company had previously been banned from operating by the government in 2017, but was granted approval at the beginning of this year.