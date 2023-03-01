7-Eleven Malaysia names Farhash Wafa Salvador as new chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd has announced Farhash Wafa Salvador as its new chairman effective today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said Farhash replaces Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Ching who has resigned as chairman to pursue other interests.

Tan was appointed as 7-Eleven Malaysia’s chairman on Nov 25, 2021.

“Farhash brings with him more than a decade’s worth of experience in the field of business, consultancy and advisory.

“In the business front, his illustrious career spans across a broad range of sectors which include construction, technology, hotel, food and beverage.

“He is also a staunch advocate to promoting the development of the small and medium enterprises industry in the country,” it said.

Farhash is or has been a director and/or shareholder in at least 10 private companies including Swag Technologies Sdn Bhd, Salvador & Sons Sdn Bhd and Pacific Samudera Sdn Bhd.

He sits on the board of advisory of Yayasan Usahawan Malaysia, a non-government organisation that thrives on the frontier of gathering, creating and developing sustainable companies with strong entrepreneurship traits.

He is also group executive chairman of Apex Equity Holdings Bhd and a director of Berjaya Construction Bhd. – Bernama