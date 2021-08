PETALING JAYA: 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd’s net profit for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 grew 8.42% to RM1.12 million from RM1.03 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year helped by higher contribution in the pharmaceutical segment, as the acquisition of The Pill House and Wellings contributed revenue of RM66.8 million.

Revenue for the quarter grew 4.15% to RM676.67 million from RM649.73 million previously.

Net profit for the six months grew 3.18% to RM12.8 million from RM12.4 million in the corresponding period last year. Revenue for the period increased 5.1% to RM1.33 billion from RM1.27 billion previously.

With consumers focusing on their wellbeing and overall health, its retail pharmaceutical segment proved to be a resilient and defensive acquisition for the group amidst this pandemic.

“This has, and will continue to support the group’s performance. Though consumer sentiments remain a challenge for our convenience stores during these trying times, the group is hopeful that the combination of a successful implementation of the National Recovery Plan and the progress of the National Immunisation Programme will help with overall trading conditions,” 7-Eleven said.