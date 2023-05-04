7-Eleven Malaysia to expand 7CAFe outlets beyond Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd plans to expand its 7-CAFe stores beyond Klang Valley due to overwhelming demand.

Executive directors and co-CEOs Tan U-Ming and Wong Wai Keong said today 7-Eleven has been receiving overwhelming support and demand for more 7-CAFe outlets.

“We are happy to hit our 100-store milestone. At the moment, our stores are located in the Klang Valley, but as we receive more demand from our customers, we have plans to expand our 7-CAFe stores beyond the Klang Valley to cater to our customers’ needs,“ they said at a Berbuka Puasa event at Berjaya Times Square Hotel.

The convenience store chain opened its 100th 7-CAFe outlet at Bukit Jalil Tropika, Kuala Lumpur, on March 18.. The largest 7-CAFe store is in Puchong, Selangor, where it has been transformed from a typical convenience store into a full-fledged concept store.

During today’s event, 7-Eleven launched the “Hari-Hari Hari Raya Campaign”, an initiative to increase its brand awareness and promotional offers through its food and beverage segment, for 7-CAFe to engage with its customers and to help small and local businesses in Malaysia.

The Raya campaign, which lasts from April 17 until May 21, offers customers price discounts for selected items in store, Touch ‘n Go Promotion, 3 times points for all promotional items purchased.

As a way to attract and retain 7-Eleven customers, it has introduced an update of its My7E loyalty app which enables its loyal customers to get extra discounts and freebies, and earn rewards through a simplified programme (buy, scan and earn).

“Launched on Aug 8, 2022, we are happy to announce that the app will be reaching one million customers before our one-year anniversary,” Tan and Wong said.

Meanwhile, 7-Eleven will continue its annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) community care initiative – “Semurni Kasih” – in conjunction with Ramadan with the aim of empowering the lives of those in need.

In collaboration with non-governmental organisation NGOHub Asia, the objective is to expand its network to enable the NGO to reach out to the targeted segment where the beneficiaries of Semurni Kasih receive food and non-food products.

Tan and Wong emphasised the importance of reaching out to as many individuals as possible, especially those who are still struggling with the economic impact of Covid-19. They said , Semurni Kasih, which is an annual CSR programme, aims to bring happiness to others, particularly to those who require assistance.

“Under this CSR programme, we aim to encourage more shoppers at 7-Eleven store to join in the effort to contribute to the less fortunate members of our community especially during this holy month of Ramadan,” they said.

This initiative is conducted during Ramadan as part of 7-Eleven’s efforts to encourage its customers to do charity. Customers can purchase items they wish to donate at 7-Eleven stores and put them in donation boxes available at all 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

There has been an increase in the donation amount and number of NGOs benefiting from the inititative.

In 2022, 7-Eleven handed over to beneficiaries more than RM4.8 million raised through its donation drives and campaigns such as Semurni Kasih, Lend A Helping, #BuatBaikTogether and others.