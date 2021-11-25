7-Eleven registers Q3 revenue of RM680m

PETALING JAYA: 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd saw its revenue for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 rise slightly to RM680.22 million from RM677.48 million a year ago contributed by its convenience stores and pharmaceutical segments.

However, net profit fell to RM1.44 million compared with RM12.92 million in the same quarter last year after corporate exercise expenses.

For the nine months period, its revenue jumped 3.4% to RM2.01 billion from RM1.95 billion last year, while net profit dropped to RM14.23 million from RM25.32 million previously.

With the ongoing National Recovery Plan and relaxation of SOPs (ie inter-state travels and social activities allowed for fully vaccinated individuals, etc) while achieving higher vaccination rates in the country, the group is optimistic on the turnaround in trading conditions and the group’s operating results is poised to gradually improve in the coming quarters.