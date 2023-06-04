7-Eleven upbeat on convenience store, pharmacy ops

KUALA LUMPUR: 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd expressed cautious optimism on its convenience store chain and pharmacy business future, citing the return of customers to its stores following the end of the country’s movement control order allowing longer operating hours, despite inflationary pressures and labour issues.

Executive directors and co-CEOs Tan U-Ming and Wong Wai Keong said that last year, they did quite well as the country, borders and economy opened up, resulting in an overall good year with customers and traffic coming back to its stores.

“This year, we are still cautious because there are still a lot of headwinds. However, we are positive about our convenience store and pharmacy businesses as people are generally back on the streets. There is a strong correlation between our business and mobility.

“If you look at the traffic today or even before Ramadan, it was heavy, right? More traffic means more people on the streets, and more people on the streets means more customers walking into our stores. This translates to better business for us,” they said after its Berbuka Puasa event at Berjaya Times Square Hotel on Wednesday.

Wong added, “1,600 of our stores are operating 24 hours, while the rest are around 18 hours. So, in terms of outlook, with more stores opening longer hours, and the traffic coming back, it’s been encouraging so far this year, despite the headwinds.”

In addition, they shared the company’s plan to open 50 new 7-CAFés this year and refurbish 100 of its classic stores into 7-CAFés, with each stores costing RM400,000 to RM500,000 depending on its size. The plan will bring the total number of 7-CAFé stores to 250.

Wong said, “With the refurbishment, you’ll notice a nicer layout and better ambiance. We also have better equipment. If you compare the new cafes to the classic stores, they are very different. We have invested in more equipment such as soft serve machines, Slurpee machines, and cooking equipment so that we can serve fresh food.”

7-Eleven has opened its 100th 7-CAFé last month, and the number has slightly increased since then, according to Tan.

Meanwhile, on inflationary pressures, Tan mentioned that their company policy is to not raise prices until they absolutely have to and that they will try to absorb the costs until it hits a certain point.

“Another thing that everyone’s talking about is labour. In our last analyst briefing, someone asked us that we only have just over 50% of our stores open 24 hours, is that because of labour? That is not solely because of labour. I think there are some areas where we realize it does not make sense to open 24 hours. So store operating hours still ranges at the moment,” Tan said.

During the event, the CEOs also shared the company’s 8-year-long collaboration with NGOhub Asia, a platform that provides connection with legitimate NGO. Additionally, 7-Eleven had revealed their rebranded community cares logo.