80 MSME companies eligible to participate in SCORE phase two: SME corp

KUALA LUMPUR: Only 80 out of 312 micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) companies are eligible to participate in phase two of the SME competitiveness rating for enhancement (SCORE) programme since its implementation last September, said SME Corp Malaysia chief executive officer Rizal Nainy.

He said that phase two programme involves business coaching sessions to enhance competitiveness of MSME companies especially amidst the country’s challenging economic condition at the moment.

“MSME companies which participate in the programme will undergo advisory session and hands-on training, sharing of business best practice training and performance assessment for company operation,” he said in a statement today.

The SCORE programme, now entering its 15th year, is an SME Corp’s initiative which to date has performed more than 65,000 SCORE assessments of MSME companies nationwide.

SME Corp has conducted these assessments in cooperation with a number of strategic partners including the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia, Ministry of Defence, Telekom Malaysia and Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB).

Following the participation of over 500 MSMEs in the SCORE’s first series, SME Corp today launches SCORE 2.0 to conduct similar assessment of MSME companies in the country, Rizal said. - Bernama