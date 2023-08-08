9 Malaysian firms named in Best Under A Billion 2023 by Forbes Asia

PETALING JAYA: Nine Malaysian companies have been recognised by Forbes Asia as part of its Best Under A Billion 2023 list.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the selection showcases 200 small and medium - sized publicly traded companies from the Asia-Pacific region from the selection that have generated revenue of less than US$1 billion (RM4.57 million), while maintaining consistent growth in both their top and bottom lines.

The Malaysian firms are Frontken Corp Bhd, Greatech Technology Bhd, Harbour-Link Group Bhd, Kim Loong Resources Corp Bhd, QES Group Bhd, Scicom (MSC) Bhd, Thong Guan Industries Bhd, Uchi Technologies Bhd, and ViTrox Corp Bhd.

In the past three years, the chipmaking and related industries have stood out as exceptional performers all due to a demand rise.

The report further said that Forbes Asia is also anticipating a slight softening in the marker in 2023 as supply constraints begin to ease.

Companies in healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and various other industries have also stood out as top performers.