$!A successful journey from employee to leading fintech provider in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Rathnavel Anandhakumar, the successful founder of three technology companies in Asia, Ascertain Technologies, RinggitPay and Finforz Technologies continues to forge a strong presence in the Asian Fintech space.

From an employee, Rathnavel known as Ratnaa embarked on his lifelong ambition to become a tech and IT entrepreneur when in 2008, Ascertain Technologies, a Malaysian fintech start-up was set up.

The company has grown into a leading fintech solution provider for the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, with an ever expanding clientele, partnering with well-known brands throughout Southeast Asia.

With over two decades of experience in tech, IT and innovation sectors, CEO and founder, Ratnaa, fondly recalls how he began his career as a programmer for

a local private university college, before going on to establish himself as a technopreneur focusing on enhancing banking and financial operations.