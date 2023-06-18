$!A successful journey from employee to leading fintech provider in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Rathnavel Anandhakumar, the successful founder of three technology companies in Asia, Ascertain Technologies, RinggitPay and Finforz Technologies continues to forge a strong presence in the Asian Fintech space.
From an employee, Rathnavel known as Ratnaa embarked on his lifelong ambition to become a tech and IT entrepreneur when in 2008, Ascertain Technologies, a Malaysian fintech start-up was set up.
The company has grown into a leading fintech solution provider for the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, with an ever expanding clientele, partnering with well-known brands throughout Southeast Asia.
With over two decades of experience in tech, IT and innovation sectors, CEO and founder, Ratnaa, fondly recalls how he began his career as a programmer for
a local private university college, before going on to establish himself as a technopreneur focusing on enhancing banking and financial operations.
“Our first project back in 2009 was a cheque processing enhancement solution for banks to better manage their cheque fulfilment processes. This solution gained rapid market traction and helped put us on the map of the local BFSI sector,” said Ratnaa.
As the company grew, so did its capabilities, and today, Ascertain Technologies boasts a team of over 200+ employees serving as major players in the BFSI sectors. Through its collaboration with leading ASEAN banks, Ascertain Technologies has become a trusted partner in developing digital payment and investment solutions for the industry.
His latest venture, RinggitPay, has been gaining a lot of interest among Malaysian businesses, as it aims to bridge the gap between local and international digital payment infrastructure by enabling secure and reliable solutions for local businesses.
Ratnaa plans to merge his three current businesses by 2025 and grow Ascertain Technologies as a unified entity which holistically caters for banking, payments and IT service industries. His journey from employee to entrepreneur is a true embodiment of perseverance passion, and unwavering determination.
While sharing his advice for budding entrepreneurs, Ratnaa keeps it simple by saying, “Lead with interest, empower your team, and soar towards success together.”
For further information about Ratnaa or Ascertain Technologies, follow him on LinkedIn : https:// www.linkedin.com /in/ratnaa/ or visit www.ascertain.tech or email to info@ascertain.com.my.