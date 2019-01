PETALING JAYA: Abdul Yazid Kassim (pix) has been appointed as Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) CEO effective February 1, 2019.

This comes after former CEO Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar’s contract ended on December 31, 2018.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement today that Abdul Yazid has vast experience in project management and construction and engineering contracts.

He was a project director of Malakoff Corp Bhd and head of project management office at Zelan Bhd.

He also has 10 years of experience as construction head at Qatar Petroleum.



Lim said among Abdul Yazid’s main responsibilities are managing the MRT2 project to ensure that it is executed within the stipulated cost and time frame.