ABX Express rebrands to KEX Express, pledges to continue investing in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Homegrown e-commerce and delivery services company ABX Express (M) Sdn Bhd has rebranded to KEX Express and is committed to continuing investing in Malaysia.

The rebranding exercise would see ABX Express evolve into KEX Express, with the latter’s logo used in all materials including nationwide storefronts and more than 2,500 trucks across the country.

KEX Express Malaysia senior general manager Richard Lui said the company is highly correlated with asset investment as the company has invested RM250 million in Malaysia’s delivery network and will continue with more investments in the future.

“The company had invested heavily into hub automation, IT infrastructure, and team expansions over the past five years,” he said at the announcement of its rebranding exercise here today.

Lui said the rebranding exercise is an important milestone for the company as it is a culmination of its part under the banner of Kerry Logistics Network (KLN), an Asia-based international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

“This combination gives KEX Express immediate access to KLN’s extensive global network and a full-fledged international set of offerings with particular strength to China and Intra Asia.

“Combining the experience, we aim to be the trusted logistics partner to all Malaysians, providing hassle-free and seamless express delivery services for all businesses as well as for personal delivery needs to both local and international destinations,” he said.

On another note, Lui said that the new KEX Express will focus on three areas as part of its commitment to serve Malaysians better.

“First is digital cash on delivery (COD) and digital freight on delivery (FOD) with cashless options within local express delivery space.

“The second is the seller centre which is an all-in-one shipping platform dedicated to sellers.

“For the third, we will focus on route optimisation in where KEX Express is in the process of optimising its fleet delivery routing system using algorithms and big data,” he explained.

For more information, visit my.kex-express.com. - Bernama