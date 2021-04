KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) is confident that its partnership with the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) would further help MTDC train 12,000 participants under its Technoprenuer Training Academy (Tentra) this year.

CEO Datuk Norhalim Yunus said MTDC last year trained about 10,000 participants consisting of graduates, students, entrepreneurs, policymakers, practitioners, and researchers.

“MTDC is committed to assist ACCCIM members in the adoption of Industry 4.0 (i4.0) technologies developed by our local companies.

“Together we will now able to tell companies in Malaysia that we are ready to embark on this new industrial transformation using our own talents and resources,“ he told reporters after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between MTDC and ACCCIM yesterday.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong.

In his speech, Lim said that ACCCIM, as an organisation, will be part of the growing list of agencies and ministries such as the Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, and Ministry of International Trade and Industry trained by Tentra.

ACCCIM members could also benefit from MTDC’s Centre of 9 Pillars (Co9P) programme, which aims to help accelerate technology scale-up for small and medium enterprises by promoting them to deliver i4.0 solutions that are customised to their needs.

“MTDC’s CoP9 does not only provide local and customised i4.0 solutions, but also offers various types of training related to the nine pillars of i4.0,“ he said.

The event also witnessed another MoU signing between ACCCIM and MIDF, which aims to promote and improve economic cooperation through commerce, trade and Investment by providing a platform for the parties to exchange information and views.

The MoU between ACCIM and MIDF is also expected to increase awareness among ACCIM members on the financing facilities that are available from MIDF and the advice provided to help them grow their business through automation, digitalisation and modernisation. – Bernama