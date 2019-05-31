ACCCIM welcomes reinstatement of COM

PETALING JAYA: The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) has applauded the government’s decision to reinstate the foreign workers’ replacement system for all sectors via Check Out Memo (COM).

ACCCIM president Tan Sri Ter Leong Yap (pix) said in a statement today that the replacement system is timely and should be simplified to automatically allow employers to recruit and replace foreign workers who have completed their contract and returned to the source country, to ease the shortage of foreign workers.

Ter said that Malaysia’s unresolved long-drawn foreign workers issues, including the tedious and lengthy application procedures, continues to add on to the burden of doing business and has seriously disrupted the business operations of many sectors.

“ACCCIM is of the view that addressing the long-term manpower needs of businesses is vital for economic and industrial development,” he said.

He said ACCCIM is of the view that all industrial sectors have to calibrate the manpower management in order to reduce over-dependence on foreign workers, as the country moves towards Industry Revolution 4.0.

However, he noted that there is an urgency for the government to undertake a comprehensive review of the foreign workers management policy.

“We need an integrated foreign workers management system that operates on a transparent and consistent manner as well as provides certainty,” he added.

He said ACCCIM will arrange for an engagement session with the industry associations in June to discuss and review Malaysia’s Employment and Labour law and related regulations.

ACCCIM will coordinate and gather all the views and recommendations for submission to the government so as to strengthen the competitiveness and productivity of Malaysia’s labour market.