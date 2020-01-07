Ace Innovate makes a solid LEAP Market debut

PETALING JAYA: Ace Innovate Asia Bhd (AIAB) opened at 27 sen on its LEAP Market debut, a 3.8% premium over its issue price of 26 sen.

At 11.12am, the stock was trading at a high of 29 sen, an 11.5% increase from its issue price with 16,000 shares exchanging hands, giving it a market capitalisation of RM87 million.

AIAB, which is involved in physical trading of gold products, raised RM10.14 million from its public offering.

Executive director and CEO Go Yoong Chang said the gold bullion trading industry in Malaysia and in the region continues to show promising growth prospects.

“We are confident that Ace Innovate will be well-positioned to ride on the industry’s growth in the long-term,” he said.

The CEO highlighted that with the positive global trends, it strives to be one of the leading players in gold bullion trading in Malaysia, via e-commerce or physical trading.

“As such, we plan to use part of the proceeds raised from the listing and to enlarge our current business operations and pursue future opportunities in the industry,” he said.

The group is also involved in the provision of assaying services and is a market maker for the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Gold Futures Contract and PT Bursa Komoditi dan Derivatif Indonesia.

Of the proceeds raised from the listing, some RM8.96 million will be utilised for working capital, RM200,000 for enhancement of its office safety features and RM64,000 for advertising and marketing expenses.