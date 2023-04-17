ACES 2023 set to be biggest so far, targeting 600 nominations

PETALING JAYA: The highly acclaimed Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) is expected to attract a record number of 600 nominations this year.

ACES, which has been likened to that of the film and TV industry’s glamorous Golden Globe Awards, enters its 10th edition this year and will showcase the biggest ceremony ever in its history.

“This year’s ceremony will be the biggest to date in conjunction with the inauguration of the ACES Summit,” said MORS Group CEO Shanggari Balakrishnan.

By biggest, it also means the awards will, for the first time, be held over a two-day period – Nov 23 and 24 – with the first day dedicated to winners of the sustainability domain and the evening of the second day for winners of the leadership categories.

Meanwhile, the ACES Summit, which is scheduled on the morning of Nov 24, will provide a unique opportunity for participants to address and discuss current issues and topics related to sustainability, leadership, and business.

“Through a range of thought-provoking sessions, attendees are exposed to new ideas, trends, and best practices that can help drive Asia’s responsible business agenda,” said Balakrishnan, who has built working relationships with over 800 CEO, heads of state, and investors across the globe.

MORS Group which organises the ACES Awards has to date received a total of 240 nominations, with 160 nominations for the leadership domain and 80 for the sustainability category.

Since its inception, the awards has emerged as one of the most powerful symbols of robust organisational health and adherence to corporate governance.

“The ACES Awards is more than just a recognition, as it also serves as a platform for knowledge sharing, mentoring, networking opportunity and showcasing of best practices,” said Balakrishnan, adding that winning an award from a reputable programme like the ACES Awards can also help establish a company’s credibility in the eyes of its stakeholders including customers, investors, and employees.

Balakrishnan said participating in the awards can also serve as a motivator for companies to continue to strive for excellence and sustainability.