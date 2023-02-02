Adelene Foo appointed managing director of Grab Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Grab Holdings Inc has appointed Adelene Foo (pic) as managing director of Grab Malaysia, effective Feb 1, 2023.

Foo will oversee the business strategy and operations of Grab’s businesses in Malaysia.

A 10-year veteran at Grab, she was previously the country head in Malaysia between 2012 and 2014 before moving on to regional roles, most recently the regional head of merchants and regional head of GrabExpress as well as newly appointed CEO of Jaya Grocer. She succeeds Sean Goh, who assumes the position of regional head of deliveries and mobility.

Prior to joining Grab, Foo was a consultant with Accenture Management Consulting, as part of the customer relationship management practice.