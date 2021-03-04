ADP survey shows weaker-than-expected US private hiring in February

WASHINGTON: Private employers added fewer jobs than expected last month in the United States, a survey said on Wednesday, underscoring the economy's continued struggle to recover from mass layoffs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Payroll services firm ADP reported private employment rose by 117,000 in February, less than analysts had expected and a potentially worrying sign for the government's employment report for the month, which is due out later in the week.

The service sector, which has struggled to cope with restrictions intended to stop Covid-19 from spreading, accounted for all of the hiring gains, while the goods-produce sector actually saw employment decline by 14,000, fuelled by layoffs in manufacturing.

“The labour market remains far from complete recovery but job growth in continuing. The pace will pick up as more and more people are vaccinated and the economy moves closer to a fuller reopening,“ Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said.

Midsized firms with between 50 and 499 employees saw the most new positions added with 57,000, while small- and large-sized firms both added around 30,000.

Among service sectors, trade, transportation and utilities added the most jobs, followed by education and health, and then leisure and hospitality, which has been particularly hard-hit during the pandemic.

The ADP report is seen as a preview of the Labor Department's monthly employment data set for release on Friday, which will take into account both public and private sector employment.

Total payrolls rose by only 43,000 in January, while the unemployment rate dropped to 6.3%. Analysts forecast stronger payroll growth of 200,000 in February, while the unemployment rate remains the same.

Meanwhile, a separate survey showed that the US service sector saw activity slow in February as supply constraints and a drop in new orders took their toll.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its service sector index was at 55.3% last month, below both analysts' expectations and the 58.7% level seen the month before. Any figure above 50 indicates growth.

“There was a pullback in the rate of growth in the services sector in February,“ the survey’s chair Anthony Nieves said. “Respondents are mostly optimistic about business recovery and the economy. Production-capacity constraints, material shortages and challenges in logistics and human resources are impacting the supply chain.”

A 9.9 point drop in new orders to 51.9% hurt the index's overall reading, as did a three-point jump in supplier deliveries, indicating a slowdown in logistics.

The services sector has been particularly hard-hit by mass layoffs caused by businesses restrictions to stop Covid-19 from spreading in the United States, and employment in February dropped 2.5 points to 52.7%.

However almost all 18 industries surveyed reported growth in February, with only real estate, rental and leasing firms reporting contraction, ISM said.

“The declining Covid-19 cases in the four states we operate in, combined with the increased vaccination rates, should bode well for our increased business activity moving into the second quarter of 2021,“ a company in the arts, entertainment and recreation industry told the survey.

Despite the February undershoot, the indicator remains above the 50% level indicating expansion, and Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics predicated the service sector was set for a rebound as Covid-19 vaccines become widespread.

“Looking ahead, better health conditions will allow deeply disrupted services to reopen and economic activity to fully normalise,“ he said. – AFP