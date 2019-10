PETALING JAYA: Advancecon Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Advancecon Infra Sdn Bhd (AISB) received a RM49.38 million sub-contract from its associate company Advancecon (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd.

Advancecon told Bursa Malaysia that it had received a letter of award for the appointment of AISB as the sub-contractor for the Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA) Package 2: road infrastructure projects in Pelagus/Baleh, Sarawak.