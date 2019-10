PETALING JAYA: Advancecon Holdings Bhd has secured two jobs worth RM50.5 million comprising a RM38.7 million contract for Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA) in Sarawak and a RM11.8 million works contract for Sime Darby in Negri Sembilan.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Advancecon said the Sarawak contract encompasses earthworks and ancillaries works for the proposed new road in Rh. Undi/ Rh. Seli/ Rh. Mamut/ Rh. Ai in Antawau, Sg. Bena (Phase 1).

The contract period will be for about two years commencing from Oct 22, 2019 and is expected to be completed by Oct 7, 2021 or any extension of time granted.

Advancecon also obtained a letter of award from Sime Darby to carry out earthworks and ancillary works for the SME Business Park development in Negri Sembilan.

The scope of works includes the proposed construction and completion of earthworks, ESCP, main drain, retaining wall and other ancillary works.

The contract will run over a period of 12 months starting from Oct 15, 2019, the date set for site possession till Oct 24, 2020.

“Advancecon has now secured three new contracts in the span of a week, bringing the group’s total new wins to approximately RM200 million year-to-date,” said its CEO Datuk Phum Ang Kia.

Following these latest contract wins, the group’s outstanding order book amount totals RM866.9 million, with earnings visibility for at least 30 months.