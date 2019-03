KUALA LUMPUR: Earthworks and civil engineering services specialist Advancecon Holdings Bhd recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kumpulan Semesta Sdn Bhd (KSSB) to explore opportunities in the solar energy industry in Malaysia, particularly the Large Scale Solar Project 3 initiated by the Energy Commission.

Subject to Advancecon being successful in its bid for the project, Advancecon will appoint KSSB as the project’s consultant, whereby KSSB’s primary role is to identify and secure a suitable land to serve as the location of the project.

The MoU also involves KSSB working closely with Advancecon to provide all necessary expertise and assistance towards the implementation of the project and will include, but not limited to, local management support and development support. This also includes coordinating with various landowners, government officials and the local community.

Advancecon group CEO Datuk Phum Ang Kia said this new collaboration with KSSB is meant to explore opportunities in the solar energy industry as Malaysia embraces renewable energy.

“We believe that Advancecon’s current expertise as a specialist in infrastructure works would be a plus point in our bid for the proposed solar project. Moreover, this marks a new step for Advancecon to develop a source of recurring income to complement our core business in earthworks and civil engineering,“ Phum said in a statement.

As part of Advancecon’s CSR initiatives, it remains committed in implementing a climate change strategy to address increasing environment concerns on renewable energy and to positively impact communities for a sustainable future.