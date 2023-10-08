Advancecon Sarawak bags RM45.4m earthworks contract

KUALA LUMPUR: Earthworks and civil engineering services specialist Advancecon Holdings Berhad reported today that its associate, Advancecon (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, bagged a RM45.4 million earthworks contract from PETROS Power Sendirian Berhad (PETROS).

Advancecon Sarawak is appointed as the contractor for the proposed construction and completion of earthworks and other related works for development of Package 1 Earthworks for Miri Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (MCCGT) Power Plant Project. The work is expected to commence in August 2023 and to be completed within 12 months.

This new win marks Advancecon’s second oil and gas project acquired in Sarawak, following Petrofac Engineering Services (Malaysia) last year. Also, it will additionally enhance Advancecon’s reputation and strategically positions the Group to capitalise on future prospects in East Malaysia.

Advancecon Holdings Berhad Group CEO Datuk Phum Ang Kia said, “Advancecon Sarawak has certainly made great headway since the inception. We are thrilled to have secured another oil and gas project from a new client in Sarawak, solidifying our position as a leading earthworks and civil engineering provider in Malaysia. This is surely a reaffirmation of the high quality and dependability of our services, for which we are well renowned. Our clients’ satisfaction remains our top priority. We have a sufficient fleet of machinery and human resources in Sarawak to execute existing and future projects. To ensure that we can complete the project on time, we will make efficient use of these resources.”

With this recent contract award in the oil and gas sector, he added they anticipate strong long-term business prospects. This contract will contribute positively to their earnings and strengthen their track record in the earthworks services segment.

Other works in Advancecon’s existing orderbook include earthworks for reputed property developers such as Sime Darby, and others, as well as works for significant infrastructure projects like the East Coast Rail Link and the West Coast Expressway.