Advancecon secures RM60.58m ECRL subcontract

PETALING JAYA: Advancecon Holdings Bhd has received a letter of acceptance from China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd for a subcontract for the East Coast Rail Link project for a total sum of RM60.58 million via its wholly owned subsidiary, Advancecon Infra Sdn Bhd.

Advancecon told Bursa Malaysia today that the contract is for the proposed construction and completion of subgrade works of package 3, section 4 for the rail project which will run from March 1, 2021 until April 15, 2023.

It disclosed that the contract will be financed with internally generated funds and/or external borrowings.

Advancecon said it expects the contract to contribute positively to its future earnings for the duration of the contract and it will not have any effect on its share capital or substantial shareholders’ shareholdings.