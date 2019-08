PETALING JAYA: Advancecon Holdings Bhd is partnering with T7 Global Bhd for various activities pertaining to East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

A collaboration agreement was entered between Advancecon’s wholly owned subsidiary Advancecon Infra Sdn Bhd and T7 Global’s wholly owned subsidiary Kemuncak Sdn Bhd.

The duration of the agreement is effective for a duration of one year from August 14, 2019 or a later period subject to the agreement of both parties in writing.

The collaboration will provide opportunities for both parties to establish a strategic partnership for various activities relating to the ECRL project based on each of its expertise and strength as well as allowing the two companies to tap into each other’s expertise and resources.