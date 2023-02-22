Aeon achieves revenue of RM4,141.1m in FY2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Aeon Co. (M) Bhd continues its momentum in improving its performance for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (FY2022) registering Profit Before Tax (PBT) of RM211.4 million, a 61.4% increase from RM131.0 million recorded in the preceding year.

The Company also registered a total revenue of RM4,141.1 million, 14.1% higher as compared to the preceding year of RM3,630.4 million.

The retail business continues to record encouraging revenue at RM903.7 million, a 5.8% higher compared to the corresponding quarter of RM854.2 million.

The increase in revenue is mainly driven by early festivities and year-end holiday spending.

Revenue from the property management services segment increased to RM158.1 million, 14.6% higher compared to the corresponding quarter of RM137.9 million. The growth was contributed by an improvement in occupancy rate in line with consumers’

sentiment in returning to physical malls.

In view of the Company’s underlying performance, the Board announced a final dividend of 4.0 sen per ordinary share for FY2022 (FY2021: 3.0 sen) which is equivalent to RM56.2 million or 50% payout ratio, for the approval of the shareholders.

Aeon managing director Keiji Ono said, “We are grateful for the year-end result which was made possible by the commitment and support from our Aeon People, business partners and customers. We have successfully navigated through these challenges, and our year-end financial results reflect our unwavering commitment to success.”

“Our growth in revenue and profit is a direct result of the resumption of economic activities, coupled with higher spending during festivities. Despite the ongoing global inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges, we have managed to achieve prepandemic levels of profitability, which is a remarkable accomplishment.”

Over the years, Aeon has successfully repositioned and simplified its portfolio, creating clear and strong customer segmentation strategies to improve customers’ experience.

For Aeon, it was not only about meeting their needs but creating enriching experiences that build loyalty and trust over the long term.

“We also believe that by prioritising our sustainability agenda, we can create long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and employees. Aeon remains committed to its sustainability initiatives and we are proud of the progress we have made towards achieving our sustainability goals. We will continue to accelerate our sustainability initiatives with the installation of Solar Photovoltaic systems in our malls and implement waste management initiatives.” Ono said.

Looking ahead, Aeon will also continue to focus on developing its Aeon Living Zone in accelerating its digital integration into existing business models to ensure that customers enjoy a seamless shopping experience, and the Company remain ahead of the curve.

“It essentially places all our malls and stores on a shared platform, with our customers as the main focus. Towards this end, we will ensure that every initiative carried out doesnot only centre on business growth but also meet the needs of our customers and communities,” he added